LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - New body camera footage released by Lauderhill Police showed the moment an officer was struck by a driver during a traffic stop. The officer said the driver was weaving in and out traffic when he tried to pull her over.

The incident took place Saturday night, at around 8 p.m. along Northwest 44th Street in Lauderhill.

“How you doing, man, you got your driver’s license?” said the officer.

The officer was then seen walking up to the driver’s side of the car. Behind the wheel was 27-year-old Crystalee Tennant-Parnther, who was stopped for reckless driving.

“You pulled out in front of that white van, almost caused an accident,” said the officer.

But, as seen in the body camera footage, Tennant-Parnther had no intention of stopping.

“You don’t have the right to do that,” Tennant-Parnther said.

“Send me 94!” said the officer. “Stop the (expletive) car! Stop the (expletive) car!”

A chase then ensued, which didn’t last long because just a few blocks way, Tennant-Parnther wrecked her car.

“I’ve got a bad signal 4. Start fire rescue,” said the officer.

The officer approached the badly damaged vehicle and Tennant-Parnthe was still being combative.

“You’re going to jail,” said the officer.

Once Tennant-Parnthe was in the back of the police cruiser, she continued to be disruptive.

“Get in the car,” said the officer.

“No!” Tennant-ParntheI said. “I don’t like you!”

She took the same approach when back up arrived at the scene.

“Put your legs in the car,” a second officer said.

“Can I please get my, I have that right,” she said.

“No!” Put your legs in the car!” said the officer.

“Why can’t I get my (inaudible),” Tennant-Parnthe said.

“You’re under arrest. You don’t get anything,” the officer said.

Tennant-Parnthe was eventually taken into custody. On Monday, she appeared in front of a judge.

“You are charged with agitated battery on a police officer,” said a judge.

Tennant-Parnthe’s behavior resulted in a officer being injured and her driving privileges being taken away.

She remains at Broward County Jail with her bond set at $5,000.

The officer was transported to Florida Medical Center, where he was treated and released. He is expected be OK.

