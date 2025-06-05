FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released body camera footage shows the moment a Broward County Animal Control officer was viciously attacked by a dog, an incident that left her hospitalized for several days before being recently released.

The video shared with 7News was blurred due to its graphic nature, but at certain points the dog, with blood covering its face, could be seen being warred off by responding officers.

The incident happened last week on Southwest 14th Terrace and Seventh Street just after 7 p.m.

The victim, Martina Bernard, was at the property performing an animal welfare check when the dog turned on her, latching onto her neck.

Neighbors, rushed to the woman’s aid after hearing her screams for help—eventually having to used a knife to stop the dog. The Good Samaritans suffered minor injuries as a result of the scuffle, but they were expected to be OK.

Bernard suffered serious injuries, but has since been released from the hospital.

The dog has since been euthanized.

The circumstances leading to the initial welfare check remain unknown.

