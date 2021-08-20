DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have removed two sunken vessels two days after they burst into flames in Dania Beach, sending two men to the hospital.

Dive crews on Friday worked to remove the charred vessels out of the Dania Beach Cutoff Canal, located near Lewis Lane, just south of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Flames engulfed the boats Wednesday afternoon, sending heavy black smoke billowing into the sky.

Rescue crews transported the injured men to an area hospital with burn injuries. They are expected to be OK.

Officials believe the fire started as work was being done on one of the boats.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.