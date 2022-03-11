FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Boaters have been rescued after they were forced to abandon their sinking boat off the coast of Boynton Beach.

Four men were out on the west side of the intercoastal on a small boat when it began to sink around 1:40 p.m. Friday.

They were able to use a cellphone to call the Coast Guard, and they were able to triangulate their location.

Two of the men were clinging onto a cooler and the other two men were swimming wearing life vests.

The Coast Guard, Broward Sheriff’s Office and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue and an aviation unit searched for the men and were able to bring them back to shore.

7Skyforce hovered over the Boynton Beach inlet as the boaters debriefed and took a photo with the officers who saved them.

