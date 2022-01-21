FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Boaters came to the rescue of at least four people after, officials said, a section of the deck at a restaurant in Fort Lauderdale gave way.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the partial collapse at Flip Flops Dockside Eatery along the 3000 block of Northeast 32nd Avenue, near Oakland Park Boulevard and the Intracoastal Waterway, at around 5 p.m., Friday.

The people who went into the water were visitors from out of town who were celebrating a 50th birthday party.

Guest Keira Anderson said the party was being held for her. She said they were standing on the deck, enjoying the view of the Intracoastal, when part of the deck suddenly gave way.

“We were just standing on the dock, and it broke, and three of us jumped off, and [a guest] slid in, and then her husband slid in after her, and our friends slid in after him, and it took them a while to pull her out,” she said.

Investigators said between four and five people fell into the water. Fortunately, nearby boaters spotted them and pulled them to safety.

“Then they swam out under the dock to get out by a boat,” said Anderson.

The section that gave way is approximately 10 feet long.

Pictures taken by FLFR firefighters show the section of the wooden deck that collapsed.

Two people were treated for minor injuries. One of them was transported to Holy Cross Health for treatment of a superficial cut on her back.

Flip Flops is located right next to the popular Shooters Waterfront restaurant.

