HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Boaters caught a whale of a sight on the water off the coast of South Florida.

Cellphone videos captured the moment when a group of humpback whales were spotted by the beaches of Hollywood, Saturday, breaching the surface of the water.

“Wow, look at the size of those [expletive] whales, dude,” a witness is heard saying in one of the videos.

According to one of the boaters, the whales were spotted were just 40 feet away from Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort, which is located along the 1100 block of North Ocean Drive.

One of the whales was even seen shooting water out of its blow-hole, amazing the boaters.

The marine mammals were most likely just migrating to tropical waters so they can breed and give birth.

Humpback whales can travel up to 16,000 miles every year.

