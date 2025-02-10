FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boater discovered a burlap sack floating off the coast of Fort Lauderdale over the weekend that contained 25 bricks of cocaine, U.S. Border Patrol officials said.

Border Patrol agents, with support from the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast, seized the package, which weighed approximately 65 pounds.

Officials encourage the public to report suspicious border activity in Florida by calling (877) 772-8146.

