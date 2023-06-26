FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units were dispatched to Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport following reports of a truck colliding with the underside of the upper-level loop road.

The incident occurred on the lower (arrivals) level of the airport, specifically between Terminals Two and Three. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Upon arrival at the scene, it was discovered that the object responsible for the collision was, in fact, a boat being transported on a trailer. The boat’s size appeared to have exceeded the clearance of the upper-level loop road, resulting in the collision with the structure.

After a brief period, the boat was successfully removed from the scene.

Following the removal of the boat, traffic flow at FLL returned to normal. It appears that there was no significant damage as a result of the incident.

