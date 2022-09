DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat blaze happened in Dania Beach.

Firefighters used foam to douse the flames on board a 40-foot sailboat, Tuesday morning.

The vessel was docked in the area of Northeast Third Street and Gulfstream Road.

No one was on board at the time.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.