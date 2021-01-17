Boat catches fire at Fort Lauderdale marina, causing damage to yacht; no injuries

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a fire that broke out in a boat docked at a marina in Fort Lauderdale and also caused some damage to a yacht.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at the Bahia Mar Marina along the 800 block of Seabreeze Boulevard, Sunday morning.

Nearly 20 firefighters were needed to put out the flames.

Officials said two passengers and two dogs were rescued from the boat. None suffered any injuries.

Investigators said the burning vessel washed up against a 200-foot yacht, causing damage to the hull.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.