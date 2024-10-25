DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat has caught fire at a Dania Beach marina.

The incident happened near 4470 Ravenswood Road just before 5 p.m., Friday. The marina is Nautical Ventures Marina & Service Center, which is located just west of Interstate 95 and the Fort Lauderdale- Hollywood International Airport.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews have responded to the scene to contain the blaze.

Authorities have shut down Anglers Avenue at 42nd Street.

Officials have not provided information on injuries or the cause of the fire, as the investigation continues.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.