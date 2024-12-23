PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Coast Guard is investigating an incident after a boat was found drifting in the middle of the sea near Fort Lauderdale.

7Skyforce cameras captured a capsized boat about half a mile away from Port Everglades on Monday.

Coast Guard rescue teams dispatched divers into the water and crews on nearby beaches to check for any survivors.

Investigators said they located the vessel’s owner, who said no one was aboard.

According to him, the boat somehow came loose from its dock and drifted out to sea, where it would then overturn.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.