HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two boats collided behind several homes in Hollywood.

Several boats were stored in a cove near 830 Polk St. when one of the vessels broke loose, bumped into another and pushed it onto the rocks behind the homes.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Committee is investigating, since the incident happened on the water.

No one was on board the boats when the incident happened.

