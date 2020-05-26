Blood drive with COVID-19 antibody tests held in Margate

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Margate hosted a blood drive with COVID-19 antibody tests.

The drive was held along the 5700 block of Margate Boulevard, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., Tuesday.

Anyone who is healthy, age 17 or older, weighs at least 115 pounds, has not traveled and is not experiencing flu-like symptoms could donate and get tested to see whether or not they had the virus.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

