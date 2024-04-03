DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out on Wednesday morning at a salvage yard in Davie, prompting local fire departments to respond to the scene.

The blaze, which erupted around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Southwest 50th Avenue and 34th Place, was brought under control by Davie Fire Rescue crews after several hours of firefighting efforts.

The salvage yard, known for housing a variety of industrial materials, vehicles and potentially hazardous chemicals, called for an abundance of caution from the fire department. Several fire trucks dispatched to the scene as a precaution against the risk of accelerants or chemicals that could cause more damageor explosions.

By approximately 5 a.m., the flames had been successfully extinguished, with firefighters wrapping up their operation. No one was injured in this blaze but three vehicles were damaged.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

