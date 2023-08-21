POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As students return to class in Broward County, some schools are now offering programs to help them kickstart their careers..

Monday is the first day of the new school year, and students of all ages are ready to roll.

Older students may be thinking about what field of employment they would like to pursue after they graduate from high school.

“A lot of time, students don’t know yet their pathway, and they see a program like this, and all of a sudden, it drives them to something, and they have something to really look forward to,” said Pompano Beach Fire Rescue Chief Chad Brocato.

To that end, some Broward schools are looking toward the future.

“So the goal for the student is, they’re gonna be actually certified when they leave here,” said Brocato, “certified with what we call ‘Firefighter I.’ It’s the first portion of becoming a professional firefighter.”

Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach is currently offering courses in firefighting and paramedic training in partnership with Pompano Beach Fire Rescue.

“I wanna learn how to save lives,” said Blanche Ely High student Ashari Sejour.

The program focuses on practical training through hands-on simulations, classroom instruction and mentorship from experienced firefighters.

“This means a lot for our students, because what it will do is provide out students here at Blanche Ely with an opportunity to jump right into industry,” said Tavures Williams, the school’s principal.

But Blanche Ely isn’t the only school offering new career-starting courses.

Now in full launch is the Aerospace and Engineering Program at Plantation High School.

“You’d know how a rocket works, and you’d have some basics on how to use machines like 3-D printers and lasers,” said student Brett Harker.

The four-year program not only gives students the opportunity to work with rockets, electronics, 3-D printing and coding; it also gives them a sense of belonging.

“And it’s also a place where I can really relax and be away from most critical studies,” said Harker.

At the end of the day, teachers say, what’s important is that students get to learn in new and fun ways.

“It’s a reason to come to school. I mean, you know, we’re hiding reading, math, history in lessons that they don’t even know that they’re actually picking it up, because all they’re seeing and what they’re doing is fun,” said Joe Vallone, an aerospace instructor at Plantation High.

