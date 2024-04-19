POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A lockdown was placed at a Pompano Beach high school after it was reported that someone with a gun was at the school.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office arrived at Blanche Ely High School, located at 1201 NW 6th Ave., Friday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where several cruisers surrounded the school.

Deputies are currently searching the campus for any threats.

