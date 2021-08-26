POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pompano Beach high school has a new innovative outdoor dining area.

The new spot at Blanche Ely High School will prevent the possibility of COVID-19 exposure by using technological features and safety protocols.

“We’re dealing with social distancing and following those CDC protocols, so students are very respectful of those protocols,” Principal Karlton Johnson said. “They have two lunches, which they get an opportunity of 300 to 400 students coming out here twice a day.”

The outdoor eating area is also equipped with USB outlets, so students can connect their devices while eating lunch.

