POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An assistant football coach at Blanche Ely High School was arrested after he allegedly punched a student, authorities said.

Jamir Clarke was taken into custody after police were called to the high school located at 1201 Northwest 6th Avenue in reference to him getting physical with a student.

The details surrounding the allegation are limited and it’s unclear if the incident actually transpired on school grounds.

Clarke is also a campus monitor at Monarch High School in Coconut Creek.

Broward County Public Schools released the following statement regarding Clarke’s arrest:

“The employee in question is being reassigned as we review the matter for further action, up to and including termination. We are deeply disturbed by this incident, as the safety and well-being of our students is our number one priority.”

Clarke now faces eight counts of child abuse without great bodily harm. It’s likely that he’ll appear before a judge Wednesday.

