POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An assistant football coach at Blanche Ely High School was arrested after he allegedly punched four student, authorities said.

Jamir Clarke was taken into custody on Monday after police were called around 4 p.m. to the high school located at 1201 Northwest Sixth Avenue in reference to him getting physical with a student.

Officials say the altercation happened in the weight room during football practice, where Clarke allegedly hit four different students during a verbal altercation, cracking a mirror in the scuffle.

According to the arrest report, the altercation was because of a post that one of the students made on social media.

The report said “…Clarke struck [victim] in the face with a closed fist…”, for the second victim “…Clarke struck him in the chest…”, while another “…attempted to restrain Clarke by wrapping his arms around him. In response, Clarke struck [victim] in the face…” while in the midst of the fight, “…Victim #4 who was also struck in the stomach by Clarke…”

Broward County Public Schools released the following statement regarding Clarke’s arrest:

“The employee in question is being reassigned as we review the matter for further action, up to and including termination. We are deeply disturbed by this incident, as the safety and well-being of our students is our number one priority.”

Clarke is also a campus monitor at Monarch High School in Coconut Creek, a position he is being reassigned from.

Clarke now faces four counts of child abuse without great bodily harm. It’s likely that he’ll appear before a judge Wednesday.

