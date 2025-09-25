FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An assistant football coach at Blanche Ely High School has bonded out of jail after being accused of punching four students in a viral video.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jamir Clarke was seen leaving jail Thursday afternoon after being charged with four counts of child abuse without great bodily harm after, authorities said, he got into a physical altercation with four different students while they were inside a weight room during football practice, at around 4 p.m. Monday.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, when players on the team criticized Clarke’s nephew, the team’s quarterback, he attacked.

In the arrest report, authorities claim “Clarke struck [victim] in the face with a closed fist” and “after punching [victim] the rest of the team rushed Clarke who then began swinging punches on any team members coming at him.”

Clarke remained silent when asked if he regrets anything that happened inside the weight room as he left Broward County Jail.

But Monday’s scuffle is not Clarke’s first time being accused of harming students.

A video believed to be from Monarch High School in Coconut Creek appears to show Clarke roughhousing with multiple students.

Clarke was taken into custody by authorities on Tuesday after a football practice meeting.

Students reacted to the video and allegations made against the coach.

“It was a dumb situation. It shouldn’t have happened,” said one of the football players.

“No one should be hitting on someone else’s kids,” said student Camiya Fowler.

“It’s just shocking,” said a student.

Clarke appeared before a judge on Wednesday, who ordered him to stay away from any Broward County Public Schools property and avoid contact with the victims and with minors — aside from his family.

Clarke must also refrain from possessing any firearms or ammunition.

