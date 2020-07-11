Black Lives Matter, Blue Lives Matter protesters hold dueling rallies in Parkland

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Two groups of protesters with different messages gathered in Parkland right across the street from each other.

Saturday’s “Back the Blue” rally happened at the same time as a Black Lives Matter protest in front of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Dozens of participants in each group aimed to have their message heard loud and clear.

“We’ve seen so much injustice within this community,” said a Black Lives Matter protester.

“I’m just taking a stand for my country, and I’m taking a stand for law and order,” said a Blue Lives Matter protester.

The Black Lives Matter protest was organized by the parents of Joaquin Oliver, who was killed in the Feb. 14, 2018 mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High.

The teen’s parents said they held the protest in honor of their son, who supported the movement.

“Joaquin was very concerned about the Black Lives Matter movement. More than once, he expressed his support, and I’m here to express his support,” said Oliver’s father, artist Manuel Oliver.

Blue Lives Matter protesters stressed they have nothing against the demonstrators on the other side of the street.

“We don’t have a beef against these people. It’s simple: all life matters,” said a Blue Lives Matter protester.

Blue Lives Matter demonstrators who spoke with 7News said you can’t blame the police for the actions of a few, but they support anyone’s right to make their voices heard.

“It’s a fundamental right. We have a right to dissent. We have a right to protest,” said a Blue Lives Matter protester. “That’s as American as apple pie. Just do it peacefully.”

The Black Lives Matter group continued their demonstration by marching to Pine Trails Park.

“Black students and Black people living within the community do not feel supported,” said a Black Lives Matter protester.

“Well, I hope this is not over until we find real change,” said Manuel Oliver.

Meanwhile, Blue Lives Matter protesters said this is a time for Americans to show their patriotism.

“If we don’t support our country and our police, then this country will not continue to exist,” said a Blue Lives Matter demonstrator.

Both events remained peaceful. There was little interaction between both groups.

