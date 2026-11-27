SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Shoppers are out in full swing this Black Friday.

7News cameras captured crowds of people inside Sawgrass Mills Mall in Sunrise just after 7 a.m. with bags already in hand.

Shoppers were even seen at stores on Thanksgiving, looking to get a head start on the deals.

A long line began forming outside of the Target located at the mall at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

7News was able to speak with both children and adults in line.

When asked what she was hoping to buy, one young girl said, “squishies.”

7News asked shoppers what time they had arrived at the store.

“7:30 p.m. After Thanksgiving dinner,” another young girl said.

“Got here at 4 [p.m.],” said a shopper. “We were going to go to Denny’s first, like we do every year. Then, I came by to see if they were starting a line or not, because they don’t open until 6 [a.m.]. And then I saw the line started, so I was like, ‘Forget Denny’s, we have to come now, and we have to get in line to go get the good deals at Target and get a gift card they were giving out.”

Sawgrass Mills will close at 10 p.m. on Friday.

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