FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - An issue with a flight shortly after takeoff from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport prompted an emergency landing, Wednesday morning.

Around 12:30 p.m., video footage showed Southwest Airlines Flight 1416 grounded at a terminal at the airport.

The flight was on its way to Austin, Texas when it struck a bird in the air just after takeoff around 11:45 a.m.

A statement released by the airlines said that the pilots were able to land safely and evacuated all 145 passengers.

Several fire rescue crews and airport officials were on their way to the scene to determine the extent of the damage.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

