FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - An issue with a flight shortly after takeoff from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport prompted an emergency landing.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, video footage showed Southwest Airlines Flight 1416 grounded at a terminal at the airport.

The flight was on its way to Austin, Texas when it struck a bird in the air just after takeoff, at around 11:45 a.m.

A statement released by the airline said that the pilots were able to land safely and evacuated all 145 passengers.

Two of those passengers were Susan and Brad Slutsky, who said they are in good spirits, even though the incident has delayed their holiday plans.

“At least we came down, and we were safe,” said Susan.

“We started making a U-turn and heading back east over the ocean, and the next thing you know, they said we were hit, a bird strike,” said Brad. “We circled around and burned off some gas and headed back here, and then the flight was cancelled, and we could see them on the side of the plane looking at the damage to the wing.”

While most people boarded another plane to Austin, the Slutskys had to stay behind one more day, as their final destination is Park City, Utah.

“It wasn’t, like, anything dramatic, so it was just the bummer of not getting where we’re going, having to spend the night and fly out tomorrow from Miami,” said Brad.

“We’ll get there. We’re leaving tomorrow from Miami, and we’ll get to Park City and ski tomorrow maybe,” said Susan.

Officials have not specified where the bird hit the plane, as they determine the extent of the damage.

