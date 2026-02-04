HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Fire Rescue teams rescued a bird from a tree after the avian escaped its owner.

The bird was perched on a tree near North 68 Avenue and Simms Street in Hollywood on Tuesday morning.

Fire crews responded to the scene and used a ladder truck to reach it.

After bringing the bird down, they reunited it with it’s owner who gave it a stern talking to.

