HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands of bikers came to Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino for the “Toys in the Sun Run” event on Sunday.

Bikers distributed gifts of unwrapped toys to children for the holiday season before they hit the road in a massive convoy toward Weston for a day-long music festival.

“This event has been a huge success for many years, to celebrate bikers, but also to celebrate donations to those causes and to bring toys to the kids.” said Rita Case, CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group.

Event organizers said that it was more than just a ride, with proceeds supporting different organizations and families throughout Broward County. Event attendees shared their excitement as well.

“I love the toy drive, bringing toys to the kids and stuff, listening to the music, all the food, it’s such a blast, it’s a lot of fun.” said Stan Burren.

“It’s all about the kids,” said Angela Angulo.

