WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are making progress battling a wildfire that sparked earlier this week in the Big Cypress National Preserve and continues to burn north of Alligator Alley.

A traffic camera captured thick black smoke north of the highway near Mile Marker 119, just after 5 p.m., Saturday.

Flames tore through brush, grass and trees about a mile north of Interstate 75.

As of Saturday night, the fire, which broke out Tuesday, has burned more than 6,000 acres and is 40% contained.

Meteorologists said the winds out of the south are blowing the smoke away from Broward and Miami-Dade counties and toward Collier County. However, a slight change in winds after midnight could put portions of Northwest Boward in the path of some of that smoke.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.