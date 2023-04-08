WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A wildfire that sparked earlier this week in the Big Cypress National Preserve continues to burn north of Alligator Alley.

A traffic camera captured thick black smoke north of the highway near Mile Marker 119, just after 5 p.m., Saturday.

As of late Saturday afternoon, the fire, which broke out Tuesday, has burned more than 6,000 acres and is about 10% contained.

Meteorologists said the winds out of the southeast are blowing the smoke away from Broward and Miami-Dade Counties and toward Collier County. However, a slight change in winds after midnight could put portions of Northwest Boward in the path of some of that smoke.

