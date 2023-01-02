HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Parents across South Florida said they have a lot to be thankful for heading into 2023 as they welcomed bundles of joy into their families on New Year’s Day.

The first baby born in Broward County came into the world at midnight Sunday at Broward Health Coral Springs. Liaxandra Dolne was born to parents Judith Dolne and Exechiel Almeda of North Lauderdale. She weighed in just shy of 6 pounds and is her parents’ first baby.

One minute later, Nelson was born to parents Ingrid Gonzalez and Robyn Diaz-Gonzalez at Jackson South Medical Center.

Gonzalez and Diaz-Gonzalez later spoke to 7News through a translator.

“For me it’s a big blessing. I am happy about this big day that they gifted me,” said Gonzalez. “For me, it was the great gift from God that He sent me that exact day.”

Diaz-Gonzalez said the family knew Nelson was coming, but just after the stroke of midnight was definitely a surprise.

“We had plans to welcome him on New Year’s, but it was never in our plans that it was going to be on the very first second of 2023,” he said.

Four minutes later, Baptist Health Homestead Hospital welcomed Dimas. Weighing in at a healthy 7 pounds, 4 ounces and measuring 20.75 inches, hospital officials said, he is his parent’s first child.

Back in Broward County, Talia Noah was born at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood at 12:34 a.m. to Sharon Cohen and Adam Noah at a healthy 7 pounds, 8.5 ounces and measuring 20.67 inches.

A few hours later, Liam was born at 3:05 a.m. at Memorial Health West in Pembroke Pines to Shiraz Sanka and Alexander Poliakov. The newborn weighed 7 pounds, 3.5 ounces and was 18.9 inches long.

These new parents have a message for others welcoming a new life this year: may all these bundles of joy be born healthy.

“Blessings. For me, it was enough with the great gift that they gave me, that God has gifted me my baby, that the baby was born healthy,” said Gonzalez.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.