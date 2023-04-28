BROWARD COUNTY. Fla. (WVSN) — President Joe Biden declared the major disasters that struck Broward County were enough to order federal aid to the area. This comes after the historic flooding that drenched the county over a matter of days damaged several homes and businesses.

According to a press release by the White House press office, federal aid will be available to affected individuals in Broward County.

Assistance will include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans for uninsured property losses, and other programs for residents and business owners.

After the announcement was made, Debbie Wasserman-Schultz said in a statement that she was grateful for the support.

“So many people and businesses are still struggling with the impacts of this historic storm event, and this federal declaration to provide financial and loan assistance is the commitment they need right now,” the statement read. “This timely response by the President will help unleash temporary housing, home repairs, and property loans for our families, and it extends a helping hand to businesses eager to rebuild from the effects of this natural disaster. Only if we unite with a true federal, state, and local effort, can we get our Broward community fully back up on its feet. And when we asked for that assistance, I’m proud and thankful that President Biden wasted no time in making that pledge to us.”

For those who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App.

