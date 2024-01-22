PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz, alongside victims’ families, led U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly on a guided tour of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Monday.

The visitation will provide federal officials with firsthand insights into the challenges faced by schools in ensuring the safety of students. The families of the victims who lost their lives on that fateful day will also accompany the delegation during this visit.

The focus was on the 1200 building, the site of the tragic school shooting that occurred on February 14, 2018.

During the tour, officials described every moment that happened during the shooting, which included descriptions of who was killed, when they were killed, and how they were killed.

Following the guided tour, Moskowitz, Secretary Cardona, Director Easterly, and the victims’ families will engage in round-table discussion at the Marriott Hotel about how the federal government can support school safety and mental health.

The 1200 building, where 17 lives were lost in 2018, has been preserved as evidence since the shooting. Plans are in motion to demolish the structure this summer.

