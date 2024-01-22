PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Congressman Jared Moskowitz, alongside victims’ families, will lead U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Director Jen Easterly on a guided tour of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Monday.

Scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m., the visitation will provide federal officials with firsthand insights into the challenges faced by schools in ensuring the safety of students. The families of the victims who lost their lives on that fateful day will also accompany the delegation during this visit.

The focus will be on the 1200 building, the site of the tragic school shooting that occurred on February 14, 2018.

Following the guided tour, Congressman Moskowitz, Secretary Cardona, Director Easterly, and the victims’ families will engage in discussion about how the federal government can support school safety and mental health.

The 1200 building, where 17 lives were lost in 2018, has been preserved as evidence since the shooting. Plans are in motion to demolish the structure this summer.

