FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Video has now been released of bicyclists leaving their mark on a Pride flag mural painted on a South Florida street.

Crews only recently began cleaning up both thick and skinny tire marks marring the mural, Wednesday.

Just-released surveillance video captured the bicyclists skidding out over the rainbow pattern painted on the road symbolizing LGBTQ+ Pride back on Feb. 26.

Then, on Feb. 28 the same cameras captured a black Ford F-250 burning tire marks on top of the mural on Sebastian Street off A1A.

On Wednesday morning, a cleanup crew came to begin repairs on the damage.

“Nobody is stopping them for living their life, and they shouldn’t stop someone else,” said Diane Cohen, who was visiting Fort Lauderdale Beach. “There’s so many things that need to be fixed in this world that this is how people are spending their time, they need to re-prioritize.”

The flag was unveiled in mid-February, and now there have been two separate occasions of people defacing the art by leaving skid marks and tire tracks.

People visiting the area and seeing the marks are disappointed.

“Why would somebody make the effort to scuff up somebody’s else’s ‘life’?” said Nat Cohen, gesturing with air quotes at the end of his sentence.

“Let people be proud of who they are,” said Diane Cohen. “Go be proud of who you are.”

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis had this message for the vandals: “We will not tolerate those people who try to exhibit hate in our community. It’s not wanted. It doesn’t belong here, and it’s no longer part of our history.”

Authorities said it will cost about $1,000 to fix the flag.

Police are now investigating.

Anyone with information on any of these vandals is encouraged to contact Detective Jones at 954-828-5771 or call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

