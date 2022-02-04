SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bicyclist was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Sunrise.

The incident happened along Nob Hill Road just near West Oakland Park Boulevard, at around 6:20 a.m., Friday.

Sunrise Police said a man in his 70’s was riding his bicycle when he was struck.

The driver did not stop.

Police said it wasn’t until someone else drove up and called 911 that the victim got help.

The mangled bicycle could be seen laying on the side of the road.

The victim was in cardiac arrest as he was transported to Broward General where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the victim was following road rules and had flashing lights on his bike.

The northbound lanes of Nob Hill Road have been closed to traffic.

Police are now investigating.

If you have any information on this hit and run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

