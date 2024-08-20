PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A bicyclist was rushed to the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue arrived at the scene along Pines Boulevard and 178th Avenue, Tuesday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where the man’s bike lay on the street.

According to officials, the man was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On his way to the hospital, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue gave the man a transfusion after he lost a lot of blood.

No other injuries were reported.

