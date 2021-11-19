PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a bicyclist was struck and killed by a transit bus in Plantation.

Plantation Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 8400 block of Northwest 84th Avenue and Broward Boulevard, at around 7:20 p.m., Thursday.

The victim was found in front of the Broward County Transit bus.

Plantation Police officers blocked off the area while they investigate.

As of 11:30 p.m., the wesbound lanes of Broward Boulevard have reopened.

