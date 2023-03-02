DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bicyclist has been fatally struck by a car in Davie, leading to a major street closure in the area.

7SkyForce hovered above the scene in the area of North University Drive and Northwest 33rd Street, at around 5 p.m., Thursday.

All lanes of traffic of SB University Dr at Stirling Rd, along with Nw 33rd St and N University Dr are being shut down due to traffic accident. pic.twitter.com/nq1CZxKBPF — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) March 2, 2023

First responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The victim’s body has been covered with a yellow tarp, and a dark-colored sedan could be seen feet away.

On the other side of the roadway, first responders were inspecting the victim’s mangled bicycle.

The driver of the car involved has remained at the scene.

Police have shut down University Drive southbound near Stirling Road and northbound near 33rd Street while they continue investigate the crash. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

