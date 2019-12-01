Bicyclist fatally struck by Broward County bucket truck in Tamarac

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - Authorities are investigating after a bicyclist was struck and killed by a Broward County Public Works bucket truck in Tamarac.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the crash along the 4900 block of North State Road 7, just south of Commercial Boulevard, at around 2:40 p.m., Sunday.

First responders arrived to find the victim and the county vehicle at the scene.

The male bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

7News cameras captured the victim’s mangled bike.

The driver remained at the scene, and officials said he is currently not facing any charges.

Detectives have not disclosed the victim’s age or identity, as they continue to investigate.

