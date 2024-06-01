HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after he was struck in Hallandale Beach while riding his bicycle by a driver who fled the scene, police said.

Hallandale Beach Police units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run along the 500 block of South Federal Highway, just after 8 a.m. on Friday.

According to investigators, 45-year-old Ricardo Gray was riding his bike to work between 4 and 5 a.m. when he was struck and killed.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are looking for an unknown vehicle with front and/or front passenger side damage.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

