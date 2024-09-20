FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash blocked the southbound lanes of East Las Olas Boulevard and Seabreeze Boulevard, which caused significant traffic delays, police said.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the crash occurred just before 8 a.m. Friday.

The crash, according to police, involved a tanker truck and a bicyclist. The bicyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

The eastbound lanes of East Las Olas Boulevard and southbound lanes of Seabreeze Boulevard have since been reopened.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.