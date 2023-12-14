SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida automotive giant is kicking the spirit of the season into high gear.

Bicycles donated by the community were given out on Wednesday afternoon at Rick Case Kia in Sunrise as part of the annual Rick Case Bikes for Kids event.

The lucky recipients were members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward.

“For 41 years, we have done this, and the community loves the program, and we love matching a bicycle up,” said Rita Case, president and CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group. “Most of these kids have never had a bicycle before. So, you know, for the adults, we give automotive freedom; for the kids, we give bicycle freedom.”

The dealership will keep accepting any bikes in good condition until Dec. 20 to give to children in time for Christmas.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.