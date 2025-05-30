FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As new details emerge about a stabbing in Sunrise that left a woman dead and sent a man to the hospital, a close friend of the deceased victim is speaking out and sharing his pain about what he described as an apparent random attack.

Speaking with 7News on Thursday, Aubrey Rosebrock said his friend Hailey Hosford’s life was about beauty — physical beauty as a cosmologist, but also the beauty in the world, in experiences, and the beauty of her friendships.

“She was a force to be reckoned with, she really was,” said Rosebrock.

The ugliness of the world would cut her life short in the parking garage of The Retreat at Sawgrass Village, an apartment complex located along the 3000 block of Northwest 130th Avenue, early Wednesday morning.

Sunrise Police said 21-year-old Jackson Segasse stabbed Hosford to death as she waited for a friend who’d gone inside.

“He was going in there to grab some stuff, and then he was gonna take her home,” said Rosebrock.

As the 27-year-old victim waited in the car, an arrest report states, “the suspect … walks toward the victim vehicle. A metal object is visible in his right hand, reflecting light.”

An arrest report goes on to say, “(Victim) begins to exit the vehicle just as the suspect re-approaches from the driver’s side. She quickly re-enters the vehicle in an apparent attempt to hide.”

“She noticed he was charging her, and he forced himself into the car before she had time to shut the door,” said Rosebrock.

Investigators said Rosebrock was stabbed multiple times and would not survive. Her friend was attacked as well when he arrived back at the car and is currently in the hospital.

Rosebrock said the stabbing appears to be completely random and senseless.

“I know she was a fighter; I believe she fought, and I believe she was scared,” he said.

Just as she fought for her friends and her family, Rosebruck said, Hosford helped people find beauty in life and in themselves.

Rosebruck described the last thing that his best friend said to him.

“Her very last message to me was, ‘I just wanted to tell you that the sun is shining, the sky is blue, the water is turquoise, and that I love you much, and that you mean the world to me,’ and that was the very last thing she said,” he said. “She’s not a Jane Doe, and I want the world to know what her name is and who she was. There’s evil, and there’s good, and we lost the good. The good lost.”

Sagesse is facing charges of murder and attempted murder. He is being held without bond at the Broward County Jail.

When funeral arrangements are made, Rosebrock said, friends will be arriving from all around the world.

