DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians laced up their sneakers and headed to Davie this weekend to walk for a cause.

Best Buddies Fort Lauderdale hosted their first Friendship Walk at Nova Southeastern University, Saturday morning.

The event focuses on supporting inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

One speaker hyped up the crowd just before the walk got underway.

“Grab your sneakers, put on your sunscreen, put on your lip gloss, and get out there and walk,” said the speaker.

Congrats to the teams and sponsors for making this morning’s Broward @friendshipwalks a smash success! @BestBuddiesFL .. Miami see you in 2 weeks! @wsvn pic.twitter.com/eLJMyYGrdy — Craig Stevens (@cstevenson7) April 30, 2022

7News anchor Craig Stevens was also on hand to participate.

Saturday’s walk precedes the Ed Ansin Best Buddies Friendship Walk set to take place at Maurice Ferré Park in Miami, May 14.

For the first time, the Miami-Dade event is named in honor of the late WSVN owner for his years of generous and enthusiastic support.

WSVN is a proud sponsor of the Best Buddies Friendship Walk.

