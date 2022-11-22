HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking into what happened during a crash in Hollywood after all the occupants in the car fled the scene.

The driver of a Bentley smashed into Boyd’s Funeral Home near Hollywood Boulevard and Southwest Second Street, Tuesday morning.

The car was then abandoned and everyone inside the luxury vehicle took off running.

Police determined the people in the vehicle had been involved in a shooting with people in another vehicle right before the accident.

They are trying to determine exactly what happened.

