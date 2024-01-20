LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities on the lookout for three individuals captured on surveillance video running off with multiple cases of beer during a late-night robbery at a Lauderdale Lakes gas station.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit is, the incident unfolded at a RaceTrac located along the 3000 block of Northwest 33rd Avenue, just before 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11.

In the video, the subjects can be seen arriving in a green Ford Ranger, parking at the rear of the building and entering the store. They then proceed to grab multiple cases of beer.

Detectives said the trio attempted to exit through multiple doors without payment. As store employees intervened to block their exit, one of the subjects pushed an employee aside, enabling the crooks to escape with the stolen beer.

The culprits then fled the scene in the Ranger.

If you have any information on this robbery or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.