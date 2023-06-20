FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An old storage room transformed into a boutique in Fort Lauderdale. Now, it’s a new place for children with special needs and their families to shop.

This brand-new ‘Bee Boutique’ is all about the buzz, where credit cards and cash are not accepted because families get their pick of new clothing for free.

“Little Boutique for our families here with special healthcare needs,” said Ana Calderon Randazzo, Executive Director at the Children’s Diagnostic and Treatment Center.

It was created by the Children’s Diagnostic and Treatment Center, which is exclusively for families of special needs children.

The hot spot had its grand opening on Tuesday as part of its 40th anniversary.

“It’s a very exciting day for us,” said Randazzo.

But this stylish space didn’t always look like this as it used to be an old storage room. But thanks to grants, community donations, and volunteers from the Home Depot, it’s now clad with colorful walls, mirrors, a chandelier and it’s bee themed, a nod to the center’s mascot.

Cassandra Garconvil and her daughter Chloe were the boutique’s very first shoppers.

“It’s a nice experience, everybody is welcome here, and very nice outfits for babies and all ages,” said Garconvil. “They have everything here.”

They got to shop alongside a caretaker, who has been with them since their journey began at the treatment center in January.

“Is really truly special because their social worker will come with them, and their doctor will walk them over to the boutique and have a one-on-one private personal shopping experience,” said Randazzo. “That’s something that I wish for every single one of our clients.”

As more families prepare to visit the boutique. the treatment center’s Executive Director wants them to know one thing:

“To know that they deserve it, that they are worth it, and that we will do anything we can to brighten their lives,” said Randazzo.

The Bee Boutique carries clothing for infants and children up to 10-years-old.

It also has accessories for mom to choose from.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.