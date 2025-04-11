POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Becca’s Closet, the nonprofit that helps provide prom dresses to underprivileged students across South Florida, said they will be leaving their Pompano Beach location and are looking for a new spot to continue their mission.

While they search for a new location, the Broward Sheriff’s Office helped the organization move several dresses out.

“BSO is here to serve and what best way to do that is to give back?” said BSO Maj. Audrey Jones.

Pam Kirtman, Becca’s Closet’s co-president, also spoke with 7News on Friday.

“BSO was very instrumental. We got two pallets of dresses that were delivered to our home; we had no way of getting them here,” she said.

The organization operated from that Pompano Beach location for more than 20 years, serving the community and providing thousands of dresses over that period.

“We’ve curated a huge number of dresses for those girls, specifically tailored to their requests,” said Pam.

The mission for Becca’s Closet has been something Jay and Pam Kirtman kept close to their hearts, with the nonprofit memorializing their daughter Becca, who originally started the project, giving away hundreds of dresses to South Florida students, before her death in 2003.

“She wanted to make sure that everybody can participate in something that is such a special part of high school,” said Pam.

The nonprofit doesn’t just help kids get dresses for prom. They also reward scholarships each year to help kids get through school.

“Annually, we give out $25,000 in scholarships in her name, for boys and girls who have done exemplary community service. We also pay for 100 underprivileged kids’ prom tickets in the community,” said Jay.

The couple said all of that is worth it — not just to keep their own dream alive, but also Becca’s. Both parents said they enjoy how special moment is each time they get to help another child.

“And the joy that we get is watching the recipients receive their dress,” said Jay.

“The moment a girl finds that dress, the dress, it’s so joyous. You know it by looking at their face,” said Pam.

Becca’s Closet will host appointments at their Pompano Beach location until April 19.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Becca’s Closet

2900 W Sample Rd

Pompano Beach, FL 33073

Becca’s Closet website

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.