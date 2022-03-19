POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida-based nonprofit that helps high school student fulfill their prom night dreams has begun to accept dress appointment requests for this year’s season.

Becca’s Closet, a volunteer-led organization, donates formal dresses to high school girls who may not otherwise be able to afford a gown for their high school-sponsored military balls, homecomings and proms without their help.

7News cameras on Saturday captured high school student Srinthia as she tried on a hot pink dress at Becca’s Closet’s location in Pompano Beach.

“I like the color,” she said.

Srinthia said she’s ready to get dressed up and glammed up with prom less than two months away.

“I like all of them,” she said.

She’s not the only one turning to Becca’s Closet for help.

Aryel Trollinger said it took some time to find the perfect dress for prom, but she believes she may have found a winner.

“I’ve tried on about 10, but I think this one may be the one,” she said.

Becca’s Closet receives dress donations from generous retailers, manufacturers and individuals.

Thanks to volunteers and donations from the community, these teens can step into their dances feeling like royalty.

“They transform. Half of these girls have never worn a dress in their life,” said volunteer Diane Behar.

“Yeah, I’m happy, because I’m able to get a dress for prom and look beautiful,” said Srinthia.

Finding the perfect dress has left Srinthia’s mother, Fodlyne, happy as well.

“I’m happy I was able to bring her for this experience,” she said.

Located in the Festival Marketplace, Becca’s Closet operates by appointment only. To request an appointment, click here, or call 954-424-9999.

