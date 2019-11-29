Beating caught on camera in downtown Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police need help identifying a man caught on camera committing an aggravated battery in downtown Hollywood.

The incident occurred on the 19000 block of Hollywood Boulevard, at around 4:18 a.m., Friday, Nov. 22.

Surveillance footage showed the subject wrestling with another person outside of a store and then removing his shirt before punching him repeatedly.

After the beating, the subject recorded video of the victim lying on the ground and apparently berating him.

Police describe the subject as a heavy-set man with multiple tattoos, including a large skull on his abdomen and a portrait on his right forearm.

If you have any information regarding the attack and recognize the subject, call the Hollywood Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.